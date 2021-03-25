Kodansha USA Adds 6 New Manga Including Osamu Tezuka's Bomba!

Company also reveals print runs for 3 digital manga

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday that it has licensed six new manga that will debut this fall.

The company additionally announced it will release Fujimomo 's Lovesick Ellie ; Ema Toyama 's Vampire Dormitory ; and Shiroichi Amaui , Tamagonokimi , and Konekoneko 's The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! manga in print starting this fall. The company already publishes the three manga digitally.

Additionally, Kodansha USA Publishing revealed it will release a " MONOGATARI Series Final Season Box Set."

The new licenses include:

Title: When Will Ayumu Make His Move? ( Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru )

Author: Sōichirō Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san )

Summary: Ayumu is in love with his senpai Yaotome, but he's sworn not to confess his feelings until he can beat her at the board game shogi… The problem is, his love is obvious to Yaotome, and she can't stop trying to trick him into breaking his vow! Fall in love again, fans of Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro , Komi Can't Communicate , and Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie !



Title: Penguin & House ( Pen to House )

Author: Akiho Ieda

Summary: Pen is a penguin. His favorite things are pancakes and fastidious household upkeep. Pen lives in the city with his friend Hayakawa, a human. They can't communicate in words, so the only way for Pen to express his love is by doing laundry and getting good deals at the supermarket. This is a chronicle of their life together–let it snuggle on your shelf next to A Man and His Cat or Way of the Househusband!



Title: Rent-A-(Really Shy!)-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Hitomishirimasu )

Author: Reiji Miyajima

Summary: The official spinoff manga of Rent-A-Girlfriend , the rom-com turned hit anime, features fan-favorite Sumi, the shy girl longing to come out of her shell. Written and illustrated by original creator Reiji Miyajima ! Catch up on the manga before Rent-A-Girlfriend returns for a second anime season, coming soon!



Title: Bomba!

Author: Osamu Tezuka

Summary: From 2020 Harvey Hall of Famer, Osamu Tezuka , comes a thriller about feelings of hatred inside all of us and a boy who has the power to summon a phantom killer horse.

Satoshi Otani is a quiet, introverted middle schooler who has a crush on his teacher Ms. Reiko Mizushima. When he learns that Mr. Kito, a violent teacher he despises, has proposed to Ms. Mizushima, his hatred wells forth. With this anger, he mysteriously brings forth a phantom killer horse named Bomba.



Title: Ciguatera

Author: Minoru Furuya

Summary: Yusuke Ogino is an average looking, bullied, 17 year old. His modest dream is to get a motorcycle license and get closer to the beautiful Yumi. But to his surprise, Yumi has approached him! This…might be a trap!? And a psychopathological stalker menances their pursuit of happiness…



Title: Emma Dreams of Stars ( Emma wa Hoshi no Yume wo Miru )

Author: Kan Takahama , Emmanuelle Maisonneuve and Julia Pavlowitch

Summary: Based on a true story of a former Michelin Guide Inspector. Find out what the top-secret life of a professional foodie is like.

Emma, a food writer, can't give up her childhood dream of becoming a Michelin Guide Inspector, and sends her resume to the Michelin headquarters. She is informed nine months later that there is an opening and goes to a mysterious interview…



