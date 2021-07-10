Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku Manga Gets Stage Play

Play runs July 10-18

This year's 32nd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Kenji Hamaoka 's Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run at the Kokumin Kyosai Co-op Hall in Tokyo from July 10 to 18. TEAM-ODAC is producing the play. Kasahara Teppei is directing the play and is also penning the script.

Hamaoka launched the original Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku ( Super Radical Gag Family ) manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in 1993. The 31-volume manga spawned three sequels. The 28-volume Ganso! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel ran from 2002 to 2010, and the 24-volume Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku sequel began in 2010 and ended in March 2018. The currently serializing Appare! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku series launched in March 2018.

The original Super Radical Gag Family manga inspired a 33-episode television anime in 1998. Akitarō Daichi ( Fruits Basket , Kodocha , Now and Then, Here and There ) directed the anime at Studio DEEN . Maido! Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku also inspired a television anime in 2014, and Daichi again directed the series.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in 2020.