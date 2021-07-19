Sayori Ochiai's Gingitsune Manga Returns from Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in January

Sayori Ochiai 's Gingitsune manga returned from hiatus in this year's August issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on Friday.

The manga went on hiatus in January.

The manga had gone on hiatus in the March 2017 issue, returned for one chapter in the May 2017 issue, and was absent again in the June 2017 issue. The July 2017 issue then announced that the manga was going on an indefinite hiatus. The manga returned from hiatus on February 19.

In the story, Makoto is the heiress to a shrine that was built in honor of Inari. Even though her father manages the shrine, Inari's messenger, Gintarō , suddenly appears in her life marking her as the true successor. Gintarō is lazy and unmotivated, but has the power to help people. The series is described as a "heart-filled fantasy" as Makoto and Gintarō help people who come to the shrine and make new friends.

Ochiai launched the Gingitsune manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in 2009, and Shueisha published the 15th compiled volume in November.

The series inspired a television anime Gingitsune: Messenger Fox of the Gods that premiered in October 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the series in North America, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in March 2015.