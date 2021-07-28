Neptunia, Senran Kagura Crossover PS4 Game Heads West

Idea Factory International announced during its IFI Online Summer Festival livestream on Wednesday that it will release Neptunia x Senran Kagura : Ninja Wars ( Senran Nin Nin Ninja Taisen Neptune ), the crossover action RPG for the Senran Kagura and Hyperdimension Neptunia franchises, for PlayStation 4 physically and digitally in the West in 2021.

Compile Heart announced the game earlier this year on March 8. The game will ship for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on September 16, delayed from its original August 26 release date due to "various circumstances." Tamsoft is developing the game.

Marvelous established a new subsidiary called Honey∞Parade Games in May 2017 to focus on the production and promotion of the Senran Kagura series. Series producer Kenichirō Takaki previously headed the subsidiary before he left Marvelous.

Idea Factory International most recently released Compile Heart 's Neptunia ReVerse ( Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse ) game on the PlayStation 5 on June 8 and 11 in North America and Europe, respectively. The game shipped in December 2020 in Japan.