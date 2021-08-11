Rebuild of Evangelion Films' Video Previews Dubs in 11 Languages

Amazon Prime Video began streaming a new video on Thursday for the Rebuild of Evangelion films. The video promotes the film tetralogy's upcoming worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and features iconic scenes from all four films in 11 different dubbed languages: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English.

Amazon Prime Video is streaming or will stream the Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo are adjusted versions of those films. Funimation has released the new versions on home video.

Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, will stream worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film will stream in Japanese, as well as in dubs of all the above featured languages. The Japanese audio will also have subtitles available in 28 languages.