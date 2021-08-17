Johnny & Associates' Chairperson Mary Fujishima Passes Away

Talent agency's former executive director was 93

Mary Yasuko Fujishima, chairperson emeritus and former executive director of talent agency Johnny & Associates, passed away due to pneumonia at a hospital in Tokyo on August 14. She had a funeral service with close family members. She was 93.

Fujishima was the older sister of late founder Johnny Kitagawa and mother of the agency's current president Julie Keiko Fujishima.

Fujishima helped manage Johnny & Associates and served as vice president after Kitagawa founded the agency in 1962. After Kitagawa passed away in July 2019 due to a subarachnoid hemorrhage (a form of stroke), Fujishima became the new chairperson and executive director and her daughter became president. Fujishima retired and became chairperson emeritus of the agency in September 2020.

Johnny & Associates established and managed many male idol groups such as SMAP , Arashi , Tokio , KinKi Kids , V6 , KAT-TUN, and Hey! Say! JUMP . The members of idol groups under the management of Johnny & Associates are collectively known as "Johnny's."

