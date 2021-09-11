Boichi Ends One Piece's Ace Spinoff Manga This Winter

The 12th issue of the One Piece Magazine "mook" series announced on September 2 that Boichi 's One Piece episode A spinoff manga will end in the magazine's 13th issue, which will ship this winter.

Boichi ( Dr. Stone , Sun-Ken Rock ) launched the manga in the 10th issue of the magazine in summer 2020. Ryō Ishiyama ( Amalgam of Distortion ) is drawing the storyboards for One Piece episode A .

Shō Hinata 's One Piece Novel "A" series itself originally serialized in the One Piece Magazine . Shueisha published the story's two compiled book volumes in April and June 2018.

Viz Media is releasing the novel series under the title One Piece : Ace's Story , and it describes the story:

Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace in this first of two prose stories that continue the high seas adventure ONE PIECE ! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace, and tales of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure.

Boichi previously drew a one-shot for One Piece in 2019 that "covered" a chapter from the original manga.