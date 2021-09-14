News
Inuyasha Composer Kaoru Wada Discharged From COVID-19 Hospitalization
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Composer Kaoru Wada revealed on Tuesday that he was hospitalized late last month due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but has been discharged. He added that he will slowly return to work as he recovers. He added he is undergoing rehabilitation after having been bedridden.
Wada has composed music for a number of anime, including Inuyasha, Samurai 7, Princess Tutu, Record of Lodoss War: Chronicles of the Heroic Knight, The File of Young Kindaichi, and Ace Attorney. He also arranged music for the Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and Monster Hunter 4G video games. He recently returned to the world of Inuyasha as composer for the sequel Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, and is also composing the music for the upcoming Tesla Note anime.
Image via Kaoru Wada's Twitter account