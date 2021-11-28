4-Member Rock Band 'I Don't Like Mondays' Perform One Piece Anime's New Opening Theme Song

New theme song "Paint" debuts on January 9

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the four-member rock band "I Don't Like Mondays" will perform the new opening theme song "Paint" for the One Piece anime. The new theme song will debut in the show on January 9.

The five-member male dance and vocal group Da-iCE (theme song for The case files of Jeweler Richard ) are performing the current opening theme song "Dreamin' On," which premiered in the show in August 2020.

The anime's current "Wano Country" arc debuted in July 2019. The anime received a new series director and character designer with the new arc. Tatsuya Nagamine ( One Piece Film Z , Dragon Ball Super , Dragon Ball Super: Broly ) is the new series director, and Midori Matsuda (chief animation director for One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken , animation director for One Piece Film Gold ) is the new character designer.

One Piece aired its 1,000th episode on November 21. The episode revealed that Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass ) will direct a new One Piece film titled One Piece Film Red . The film will open in Japan on August 6, 2022.

