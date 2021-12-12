'86' Sci-Fi War Franchise Gets 1st Spinoff Novel Next Spring

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko label revealed on Saturday that Asato Asato 's 86 light novel series is getting its first spinoff novel. The novel will serialize on Dengeki Bunko 's Novecomi app starting in spring 2022.

The novel will take place in the Federal Republic of Giad, and will feature new characters, weapons, and battlefields. SOW ( The Combat Baker and Automaton Waitress ) is writing the novel, and Kuroganeya is the illustrator. Asato is credited with the original work, Shirabi is credited with the original illustrations, and I-IV is credited with the mechanical design .

Yen Press is publishing the main light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

The Republic of San Magnolia has been attacked by its neighbor, the Empire. Outside the 85 districts of the Republic there is the 'non-existent 86th district,' where young men and women continue to fight. Sheen directs the actions of young suicide bombers, while Lena is a “curator” who commands a detachment from a remote rear. The story of the tragic struggle between these two begins!

Asato launched the novel series under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint in April 2017. Shirabi ( The Ryuo's Work Is Never Done! , Myriad Colors Phantom World ) is drawing the illustrations, and the artist I-IV ( Aldnoah.Zero , Re:CREATORS ) is in charge of mechanical design . The 10th volume shipped on June 10, and the 11th volume will ship in February 2022. Motoki Yoshihara launched a manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in 2018. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

Suzume Somemiya's 86 : Operation High School spinoff manga launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in June 2020, and the series ended in August. The manga has two volumes. cotori is drawing a four-panel manga spinoff that launched in July on the anime's Twitter account and website.

The television anime premiered on April 10, and is airing for two cours (quarters of the year). The second cours premiered on October 2. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub.