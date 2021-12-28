News
Girls' Frontline TV Anime Posts 3rd Video, More Cast
posted on by Egan Loo
A special program for the television anime of Sunborn Network's Girls' Frontline smartphone game unveiled the anime's third promotional video and more cast members on Tuesday. As with the previous video, the new video features the opening theme "BAD CANDY" by yukaDD.
The newly announced cast members are:
- Nozomi Yamane as G43 of the Griffin support unit
- Eriko Matsui as Scorpion of the Griffin support unit
- Sumire Uesaka as PPSh-41 of the Griffin support unit
- Tomomi Mineuchi as UMP45 of Squad 404
- Ai Nonaka as 416 of Squad 404
- Ayaka Suwa as Negev of Negev Squad
- Yume Maihara as TAR-21 of Negev Squad
- Karin Mitarai as Galil of Negev Squad
- Saori Ōnishi as Micro Uzi of Negev Squad
The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.
The show stars:
- Haruka Tomatsu as M4A1M
- Nozomi Yamane as M16A1
- Emiri Katō as ST AR-15
- Yukari Tamura as M4 SOPMOD II:
- Mikako Komatsu as Gentiane
- Nao Tōyama as Kalina
- Hitomi Nabatame as Agent
- Kaya Okuno as Scarecrow
- Shizuka Itou as Executioner
- Akio Ohtsuka as Kryuger
Shigeru Ueda (Gekidol, Peach Boy Riverside) is directing the series. Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss) is in charge of series composition and scrpts. Masaki Yamada (Deadman Wonderland, Tiger & Bunny) is designing the characters. Takashi Watanabe is composing the music. Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.
The remaining staff members include:
- Prop Design: Noriyuki Jinguji
- Background Art: Goofy
- Art Director: Taketo Gonpei
- Color Key Artist: Maki Saitou
- Compositing Director of Photography: Shōta Kodera
- 3D CG Director: Kazuaki Hara
- Editing: Yuki Honda
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network, and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline. Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery, a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline.
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and Abema on January 7. The series will also air on BS11 and AT-X, and it will stream on various services. (The anime was originally scheduled to stream globally this year.)
Source: Comic Natalie