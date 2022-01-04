BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! Ranks #10 in Opening Weekend

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film stayed at #1 in its second weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 620,467,450 yen (about US$5.34 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a cumulative total of 5,873,064,900 yen (about US$50.69 million) and has sold 4,314,027 tickets. It is outpacing last year's highest earning film Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , which earned 4,934,996,800 yen (about US$42.6 million) in its first 14 days on its way to a final box office total of 10.22 billion yen (about US$88 million).

Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan on December 24, and earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days. The film topped the box office chart in its opening weekend.

The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing. Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January 2021, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The live-action Kamen Rider: Beyond Generations film fell from #7 to #8 in its third weekend. The film earned 19,255,200 yen (about US$165,900) from Friday to Sunday for a cumulative total of 347,759,070 yen (about US$2.99 million).

The Gekijō-ban BanG Dream! Poppin' Dream! anime film ranked at #10 in its opening weekend.

The film opened in Japan on January 1. The film continues the story from the BanG Dream! 3rd Season anime.

The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017, and Anime Network Online and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and HIDIVE and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and HIDIVE and VRV streamed the series as it aired.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015, and the company formed the Poppin' Party band for the project in February 2015.

Eiga Sumikko Gurashi: Aoi Tsukiyo no Mahō no Ko (The Magical Child of the Blue Moonlit Night), the second film in San-X 's Sumikko Gurashi franchise , fell off the top 10 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 12,760,700 yen (about US$109,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,181,926,990 yen (about US$10.18 million).

