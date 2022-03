Wit Studio's Bubble Anime Film Reveals Singer Riria as Heroine, Theme Songs in Trailer

The official website for Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio , unveiled a new poster visual and a new trailer for the film on Tuesday. The trailer announces singer-songwriter "Riria." (written with a period) as the voice of the heroine Uta and the performer of the ending theme song "Jaa ne, Mata ne." (See You, Catch You Later.) It also reveals and previews the film's opening theme song "Bubble feat. Uta," a newly created song by musician Eve .

This is the first voice-acting role for Rina., who was personally requested by director Tetsuro Araki and producer Genki Kawamura .

The film's MoviTicke Cards will go on sale on March 4, and it will come in a bundle with an A4-size clear file folder with a visual designed by the film's original character designer Takeshi Obata .

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

The characters in the top row (left to right) in the visual above include protagonists Hibiki ( Jun Shison ) and Uta (Riria), the scientist Makoto ( Alice Hirose ), and Shin ( Mamoru Miyano ). The characters in the bottom row (left to right) include Kai ( Yuuki Kaji ), Usagi ( Sayaka Senbongi ), the leader of Denki Ninja ( Tasuku Hatanaka ), the leader of Undertaker ( Marina Inoue ), and the leader of Kantō Mad Lobster ( Shinichiro Miki ).

Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

In 2018, Netfix announced a comprehensive business alliance with Production I.G and BONES on Wednesday. The alliance includes both Production I.G and its sister anime studio in the IG Port group, Wit Studio . Wit Studio is also producing the original anime Vampire in the Garden , which will debut in Netflix in 2022.