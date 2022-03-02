Ahndongshik Launches New Kyōkai no End-Feel Manga in March

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on February 24 that manga creator Ahndongshik is launching a new manga titled Kyōkai no End-Feel on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website and the YanJan app this month. Takashi Kondō is penning the manga's story. The Twitter account for the YanJan app posted an image on Feruary 24 of the "medical care" manga, which will also feature themes of "Criminal × Rehabilitation." The manga will serialize every other week.

Ahndongshik was recruiting assistants for a new manga in February, with assistants expected to draw a medical field setting in modern day Japan.

Ahndongshik ( Dongshik Ahn , Gagoze ), the character designer of P.A. Works ' original television anime Appare-Ranman! , launched the anime's manga adaptation in Young Ace in April 2020, and ended the series on January 4. Kadokawa published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on December 28. The anime premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Denpa licensed Ahndongshik 's Renjoh Desperado manga. The manga ran in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine from 2015 to 2018, and has six volumes.