Orient Anime Announces New Cast Member Kiyono Yasuno

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Orient manga announced on Monday that Kiyono Yasuno will join the cast in its 12th episode as Michiru Saruwatari. Crunchyroll will stream both the 11th and 12th episodes of the anime on March 23.

Crunchyroll had briefly streamed the anime's earthquake-delayed 11th episode on Wednesday, despite the episode not airing in Japan. The service then stopped streaming the episode less than two hours later and posted, "Due to the earthquake earlier today in Japan, episode 11 of ORIENT is not available at this time. We thank you for your patience and understanding."

The anime's 11th episode will air on the TV Tokyo channel on March 23 at 24:00 (effectively, March 24 at midnight), followed by the 12th episode at 24:30 (March 24 at 12:30 a.m.) Episode 11 and 12 will then run on AT-X on March 24 at 9:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., respectively.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime, and also began streaming an English dub on February 23.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world. But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cynical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act…and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand…

Tetsuya Yanagisawa ( Shattered Angels , High School DxD , Senran Kagura Shinovi Master ) is directing the anime at ACGT. Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm , Magimoji Rurumo , Hatsukoi Limited ) is in charge of series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Serial Experiments Lain , Baccano! , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters. Hideyuki Fukasawa ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Flowers of Evil , Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu ) is composing the music. Da-iCE is performing the opening theme song "Break Out," and Wataru Hatano is performing the ending theme song "Naniiro."

Ohtaka ( Magi ) launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2018. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in February 2021.