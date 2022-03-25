Technoroid Overmind Anime Posts Teaser

The official website for Technoroid Overmind — the television anime portion of Noriyasu Agematsu , RUCCA , and Elements Garden 's Technoroid multimedia project — began streaming a teaser promotional video for the anime on Friday.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

Elements Garden (music composer for Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) and RUCCA (theme song lyrics for ID: INVADED , Bloom Into You ) are composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. LAM and Katō's Rai-Rai Public Company, Ltd. created the title and logo, and LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG.

The franchise stars:

KNoCC

Stand-Alone

Mechanicametallica

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

The smartphone game in the franchise is titled Technoroid Unison Heart, and it launched on January 21.

Sources: Technoroid project's website, Comic Natalie