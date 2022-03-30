Crunchyroll Expo Expands to Australia With Event in Melbourne

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will host Crunchyroll Expo Australia at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on September 17-18. The event will be the first Crunchyroll Expo in Australia as well the first outside the United States.

The event will include "special screenings and panels to cosplay competitions, live music, art, official merchandise and plenty of appearances from voice actors and other industry professionals."

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 is scheduled to take place as a virtual and in-person hybrid event at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California from August 5-7, 2022. Customers who rolled over their tickets from Crunchyroll Expo 2020 can use their tickets this year's event.

Crunchyroll canceled its physical event last year in order to emphasize the health of attendees, staff, exhibitors, and guests. The Crunchyroll Expo 2021 convention was a free virtual event from August 5-7, 2021.

Crunchyroll also canceled the 2020 physical Crunchyroll Expo due COVID-19, and moved it to an online format in September 2020 with guest panels, interactive events, special announcements, and other content.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll (link 2)