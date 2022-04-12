Voice Actress Minori Matsushima Passes Away

Aoni Production announced on Tuesday that voice actress Minori Matsushima passed away on April 8 of pancreatic cancer. She was 81.

Matsushima starred as the titular character the Little Lulu television anime series and also starred as Dororo in the first Dororo television anime series. She also voiced Meat-kun in in various Kinnikuman shows and films, and Hiroshi Ichimaru in Kaibutsu-kun .

Matsushima also voiced Tsuru in One Piece , Ayumi Himekawa in Glass no Kamen , Adonis in The Adventures of the Little Prince , Akane in Akane-chan , Nicole d'Oliva in The Rose of Versailles , Mrs. Chigusa in Maison Ikkoku , Sayaka Yumi in Mazinger Z , Marie in Ogon Bat , Sachiko Yamada in Dokaben , and Candy in Candy Candy .

Matsushima also voiced the Japanese dubover for the character Uhura in the original Star Trek series, and she was also known for her narration work.



