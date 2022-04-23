Rock Band La'cryma Christi's Guitarist KOJI Passes Away at 49

The Twitter account for the five-member visual kei rock band La'cryma Christi announced on Friday that the band's guitarist KOJI passed away from esophageal cancer on April 15. He was 49.

La'cryma Christi formed in 1991 and the band was known as one of the "four heavenly kings of visual kei" alongside Malice Mizer, Fanatic Crisis, and Shazna . The group ceased activities in 2007, but reunited for several concerts or tours in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

The band performed the ending theme song for the 1998 anime Nightwalker: The Midnight Detective .

KOJI was also active in the ALICE IN MENSWEAR musical duo as the composer, guitarist, and leader with vocalist michi. michi stated that he does not intend to halt activities and plans to continue as ALICE IN MENSWEAR. michi stated about KOJI, "even after he announced he was sick, he did not lose his pride as a guitarist, and he fought with strength and beauty."



