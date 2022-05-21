Comedians Direct Anime Shorts at Toei, Orange for Variety Show on June 11

3 shorts previewed in videos

Fuji TV announced on Saturday it will air a variety show titled Geinin Anime Kantoku (Entertainer Anime Director) on June 11 at 4:30 p.m. that will center on comedians becoming anime directors to direct an anime short.

LALANDE comedy duo member Saaya, Zoffy comedy duo member Kōhei Ueda, and the entertainer Iori will each work on an anime short by planning the short, designing the characters, checking the storyboards, deciding the cast, and attending recording sessions.

Anime studios Toei Animation and Orange are both working on the project to animate the works.

Saaya is directing the short "DeathMAtCH: Real ni Koi wo Shiteru," previewed below.

Kōhei Ueda is directing the short "Usagi," previewed below.

Iori is directing the short "Over the Rainbow," previewed below.

The studio guests who will provide commentary during the variety show include: Toshiya Miyata ( Kis-My-Ft2 ), announcer Misato Ugaki, Satoshi Mukai from the comedy trio Panther, manga creator Reiji Yamada, and announcer Reina Osanai.