Yūji Kaku's Ayashimon Manga Ends

Supernatural yakuza story launched in November 2021

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday for Yūji Kaku 's Ayashimon manga. The manga's second volume will ship on June 3 and the third volume will ship on August 4.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service as well as Viz Media 's website and app are releasing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Maruo, a boy starved for battle, meets Urara, a girl trying to escape from underworld thugs... A supernatural yakuza story by Yūji Kaku , the creator of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku !

The manga launched in Japan in November 2021. Shueisha published the first compiled volume in Japan on March 4.

Kaku launched the Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku manga on the Shonen Jump+ service in January 2018 and ended it in January 2021. Viz Media has released the manga digitally through its Shonen Jump service, and Shueisha also released the manga through its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media also releases the manga in print.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation at MAPPA , and is also inspiring a stage play that will debut this fall.

