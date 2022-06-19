My Home Hero Manga Gets TV Anime

This year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Naoki Yamakawa and Masashi Asaki 's My Home Hero manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.

The manga also resumed with its third and final part in the 29th issue of Weekly Young Magazine . The final arc picks the story back up seven years after the second part. The manga entered a hiatus after it ended its second part in October.

Yamakawa and Asaki launched the manga in Weekly Young Magazine in May 2017. The manga's 17th compiled book volume shipped on February 4.

The manga centers on a salaryman who has a reliable wife and a daughter in university who can sometimes act a bit rebellious, but has a happy life in his own way. Until one day he finds out his daughter has been beaten, and thus begins his journey into a dangerous world to protect his family.

Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

Asaki drew the art for Yuma Ando 's Psychometrer and Psychometrer Eiji manga, and also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga for the Ikebukuro West Gate Park franchise .

Source: Mantan Web