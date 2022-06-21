One Piece Film Red Gets Novel Adaptation

Jun Esaka returns to franchise to pen novel shipping on August 9

Shueisha is listing that it will release a novel adaptation of the One Piece Film Red anime film on August 9 under its Jump J-Books imprint. Jun Esaka is returning to the One Piece franchise to pen the novel based on Tsutomu Kuroiwa 's script. Esaka previously wrote the One Piece Heroines spinoff novel and has also written several novels in the Naruto franchise.

The film will open in Japan on August 6.

The film will center on a new character named Uta (seen right), Shanks' daughter. Kaori Nazuka will be the speaking voice of Uta, while Ado will be the character's singing voice. Ado will also perform the film's theme song "Shinjidai" ("New Genesis"). Kenjiro Tsuda will voice the character Gordon in the film.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) is directing One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer.

Oda also designed the "battle wear" characters for the film, which have a theme of "rock x pirates" and feature leather and studs for a Middle Ages armor vibe.



Source: Jump J-Books