News
Actress Yôko Shimada Passes Away at 69
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shōgun miniseries actress died from colorectal cancer on Monday
Actress Yôko Shimada (Shōgun) passed away on Monday from complications of colorectal cancer at a Tokyo hospital. She was 69.
Shimada was born in Kumamoto on May 17, 1953. Shimada is known for her Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role as Mariko in the 1980 live-action television miniseries of James Clavell's Shōgun novel. She had an English-speaking role in the miniseries.
She debuted in the 1970 television drama Osanazuma. She also had roles in the Go Go Kamen Rider live-action movie, Kaitō Lupin - 813 no Nazo anime special, and live-action Kamen Rider television series.
Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)