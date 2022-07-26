Actress Yôko Shimada Passes Away at 69

Shōgun miniseries actress died from colorectal cancer on Monday

Actress Yôko Shimada ( Shōgun ) passed away on Monday from complications of colorectal cancer at a Tokyo hospital. She was 69.

Shimada was born in Kumamoto on May 17, 1953. Shimada is known for her Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning role as Mariko in the 1980 live-action television miniseries of James Clavell's Shōgun novel. She had an English-speaking role in the miniseries.

She debuted in the 1970 television drama Osanazuma . She also had roles in the Go Go Kamen Rider live-action movie, Kaitō Lupin - 813 no Nazo anime special, and live-action Kamen Rider television series.



Source: Deadline (Denise Petski)