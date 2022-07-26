Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen Manga Ends in August

Manga launched in November

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Monday that Seigo Tokiya 's Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei: Hoshi Watashi-hen manga will end in the magazine's next issue on August 25.

The manga is one of two new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Rei that launched in November 2021. Tokiya's "Hoshi Watashi-hen" launched in Monthly Big Gangan , while Kei Natsumi 's "Oni Okoshi-hen" launched in Gangan Online . The first compiled book volumes for both manga shipped on June 10. The kanji used for "Rei" is the kanji used in Japan's current Reiwa era, and is different from the kanji used in the When They Cry - Rei OAV series.

Manga creator Tomato Akase launched a new manga titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Meguri ( Higurashi: When They Cry – Meguri ) in October 2021 on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up service. The manga is a new answer arc for the Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU series. The Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU anime premiered in October 2020, and the 24th and final episode aired in March 2021. Higurashi: When They Cry – SOTSU , the followup to the anime, premiered in July 2021 and aired for 15 episodes.

Asahi launched a new manga in the Higurashi franchise titled Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Oni in Futabasha 's Monthly Action magazine on February 25.