Live-Action My Broken Mariko Film's Trailer Shows Shiino, Mariko's Past

Film opens in Japan on September 30

The official website for the live-action film adaptation Waka Hirako 's My Broken Mariko manga began streaming a new trailer for the film on Wednesday. The trailer intersperses scenes of Shiino's present day with her and Mariko's past.

Mei Nagano (top left in image above) stars as protagonist Shiino. Yuki Tanada is directing the film after penning the script with Kōsuke Mukai.

The other cast members include:

Nao (top center in image above) as Mariko Ikagawa, Shiino's close friend

Masataka Kubota (bottom left) as Makio, a young man Shiino meets on her journey

(bottom left) as Makio, a young man Shiino meets on her journey Toshinori Omi (bottom center) as Mariko's father

(bottom center) as Mariko's father Yō Yoshida (bottom right) as Kyōko Tamura, the second wife of Mariko's father

The film will open in Japan on September 30, but screened first at Montreal's 26th Fantasia International Film Festival on July 14. The film won the Best Screenplay Award (Cheval Noir Competition) at the festival

Yen Press released the manga as a deluxe hardcover book in November 2020. The company describes the manga:

Shiino is an ill-tempered office assistant, but when her friend Mariko dies unexpectedly, she becomes determined to get to the bottom of this mystery. Portraying the soulful connection between girls, this is a striking story of sisterhood and romance.