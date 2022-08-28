Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Game Streams Gameplay Trailer

Dark fantasy set during China's Later Han Dynasty is slated for early next year

KOEI Tecmo Games began streaming a gameplay trailer for Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game on Friday.

The game is slated for early next year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Steam . The game will be available on launch day for Game Pass on Xbox consoles and PC.

Microsoft describes the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty follows the dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.

KOEI Tecmo Games will have a hands-on gameplay demo at its booth at Tokyo Game Show next month, and will also have a stage presentation for the game during the event on September 16.

Source: Press release