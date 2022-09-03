Plantopia Figure Project Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Campaign reaches goal to support production of figures, future anime production

Twin Engine , Good Smile Company , and Max Factory 's new figure project Plantopia launched its planned Kickstarter campaign on August 26. The campaign has already met its goal of 5,000,000 yen (US$35,660) and has raised 8,145,235 yen (US$$58,092) as of press time.

The stretch goal for the campaign includes an additional figure with a new color design by LAM , which will be available as an alternate reward. The goal of the campaign is "to support the production of high-end, high-quality figures and a future anime production."

Twin Engine , Good Smile Company , and Max Factory are collaborating on the project. Nozomu Kuoka ( Escape Speed , Jigoku ni Inore. Ten ni Ochiru. novels), the project's writer, also debuted the first chapter of a serialized story for the project on the Kakuyomu website on August 6.

Good Smile Company 's Smile Fest 2022 event previewed the project's animated music video for the song "Shitsurakuen" (Paradise Lost) by Mafumafu during the event on August 6. The full video will debut in October. Yuuki Igarashi ( Star Wars: Visions ' "Lop & Ocho" short) is directing the video, and Twin Engine is producing.

The project has plans to expand into manga and games, and mentions the animated music video as the "first" animated project for the franchise.

Illustrators LAM ( takt op. , Technoroid Overmind , WAKKA ) and Kukka ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye novel illustrations) are illustrating the project, while Kuoka is writing.

The companies describe the project as being set in the far future of a world overgrown with plants, trees, and other foliage, having now taken over the sites of past civilizations. The dominant species in this new world are "Flowerians," a being that combines aspects of humans and flowers. They have built their own culture but are also curious about past civilizations. The story begins when a girl from the extinct human species is discovered, and the Flowerians puzzle over how to interact with her.