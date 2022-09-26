Yumi Unita's Proceed With Crescendo Manga Gets Live-Action TV Shorts

NTV announced on Tuesday that Yumi Unita 's Crescendo de Susume ( Proceed With Crescendo ) manga is inspiring a short live-action adaptation that will premiere within NTV 's ZIP! morning news program on October 17 at 7:53 a.m. The series will air a new five-minute episode every weekday.

The manga is set in a high school in Matsumoto City in Nagano Prefecture. The story centers on Kashi, a third-year high school student on the STEM track who is about to take college entrance exams. Kashi loses a rock-paper-scissors game and is forced to participate in the school choir's competition. At the same time, fellow choir member Fujita swears to win in the upcoming competition. The story deals with tests, graduation, love, anxiety, and all that high school seniors experience.

The drama's cast includes Kanata Hosoda, Natsuki Deguchi, Rintarō Mizusawa, Karen Fujii, Noritaka Hamao, and Ryūta Kuwayama.

Tōya Satō and Noriyoshi Sakuma are directing the drama, with scripts by Yōsuke Masaike. Hinemos is composing the music.

Unita launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Rakuen ( Le Paradis ) magazine in December 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's one compiled book volume in July 2020.

Unita's original slice-of-life manga Bunny Drop began serializing in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in 2005 and ended in April 2011. Yen Press published the manga in North America. A television anime adaptation aired in Japan from July to September 2011, and a live-action film version opened in Japan in December 2011.

Seven Seas Entertainment has released Unita's Slumbering Beauty ( Nemurime Hime ) manga in English.

Unita's Sukimasuki manga also inspired a live-action film in 2015.

Source: Comic Natalie