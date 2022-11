Kowloon Highschool Chronicle RPG Gets PC Release on November 10

Remake of PS2 RPG previously launched for Switch, PS4

Arc System Works announced on Monday that it will launch the remastered version of the Kowloon Highschool Chronicle ( Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki ) PlayStation 2 role-playing game on PC via Steam on November 10.

The game launched in the West for the Nintendo Switch in February 2021, and for PlayStation 4 on March 26.

Arc System Works America describes the game:

Take on the role of a young man who appears as a transfer student at Kamiyoshi Academy in Shinjuku, Tokyo. While he seems like a normal student, he is actually a treasure hunter. His mission is to discover a mysterious ruin hidden deep beneath the school. Accompanied by his new friends from school, he sets out to discover the mysteries of a super ancient civilization. However, numerous traps, monsters called "Kehito" that lurk within the ruins, and the clutches of the "student council" stand in his way! Build your relationship with friends, solve puzzles, dodge traps, defeat enemies, and discover the great mysteries and treasure sealed beneath the school!

Nintendo revealed the Kowloon Youma Gakuen-ki re-release for Switch in September 2019. Arc System Works released the game in Japan under the title Kowloon Youma Gakuen Ki: Origin of Adventure in June 2020. The original PS2 game launched in Japan in 2004.

Source: Press release