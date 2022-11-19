News
Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies' 1st Full Video Preview Voices, Unveils More Staff
posted on by Egan Loo
Aniplex live-streamed a new special for Buddy Daddies, a "buddy assassin" television anime that will air next January from Nitroplus and P.A. Works, on Saturday. The special debuted the anime's first key visual and first full promotional video — which unlike the previous teaser video, previews the character voices. The video also announces more staff members:
The new tagline on the visual is, "Starting today, the buddy assassins are raising a daughter." (The main male leads Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.)
The newly announced staff members are:
- Character Design, Chief Animation Director: Souichirou Sako (Go! Go! 575, Magi: Adventure of Sinbad, Ronowe Sensei no Akuma na Kami Jugyō, Sirius the Jaeger)
- Chief Animation Director: Sanae Satō
- Costume Design: Kaori Ishii
- Prop Setting: Kayoko Nabeta
- Firearms Setting: Hiyori Denforword Akishino
- Art Setting: Shiho Takeuchi, Hiromi Makino
- Art Director: Miho Sugiura
- Color Key Artist: Naomi Nakano
- Compositing Director of Photography: Teruyuki Kawase
- 3D Director: Haruki Suzuki
- 2D Works: Yoshihide Mukai (J.C.STAFF)
- Special Effects: Masahiro Murakami
- Editing: Ayumi Takahashi
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
- Sound Effects: Yasumasa Koyama
- Sound Effects: Bit Grooove Promotion
The main cast members are:
Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood
Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover
Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God, Fate/Apocrypha) is directing the anime at P.A. Works. Vio Shimokura (Tokyo 24th Ward, Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara (Aikatsu! franchise, Cells at Work!, Digimon Adventure tri., Persona 4 The Animation) . Katsumi Enami (Baccano!, Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Chobits, Tamayura) is composing the music.
Source: Comic Natalie