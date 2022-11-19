Assassin Anime Buddy Daddies' 1st Full Video Preview Voices, Unveils More Staff

Aniplex live-streamed a new special for Buddy Daddies , a "buddy assassin" television anime that will air next January from Nitroplus and P.A. Works , on Saturday. The special debuted the anime's first key visual and first full promotional video — which unlike the previous teaser video, previews the character voices. The video also announces more staff members:





The new tagline on the visual is, "Starting today, the buddy assassins are raising a daughter." (The main male leads Kazuki and Rei are not only assassin partners, but also roommates.)

The newly announced staff members are:

The main cast members are:

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Kazuki Kurusu, a man running away from love, despite having good communication skills and a penchant for women and gambling

Kouki Uchiyama as Rei Suwa, a man who has never known love, as he was raised to be an assassin since childhood

Hina Kino as Miri Unasaka, a four-year-old girl whose father is the kingpin of a human-trafficking mafia, and whose mother is the kingpin's lover



Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte, The Day I Became a God , Fate/Apocrypha ) is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Vio Shimokura ( Tokyo 24th Ward , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi, scenario collaborator on Steins;Gate ) from Nitroplus drafted the original story, and is also overseeing the series scripts with Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu! franchise , Cells at Work! , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation ) . Katsumi Enami ( Baccano! , Star Ocean anamnesis, Restaurant to Another World ) drafted the original character designs, and Round Table 's Katsutoshi Kitagawa (songs in Aria the Animation , Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Chobits , Tamayura ) is composing the music.

Source: Comic Natalie