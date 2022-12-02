Kodansha USA Licenses The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss, Beast #6 Manga

Both manga debut digitally in December

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Thursday that it will publish The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss and Beast #6 manga digitally in December.

Title: The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss ( Toshi to Mahō wa Kiss Shidai )

Author: Maho Funeno

Debut Date: December 6

Summary: Tohru has a superpower – he manages to be invisible without any magic at all! In fact, the only one who truly sees him is his childhood friend, Tsumugi, leading Tohru to have the crush to end all crushes on her. But when Tohru's "ability" leads him to accidentally discover a witch and strip her of her powers, he thinks he's screwed...until she offers to help him hook up with Tsumugi. But this witch's powers are revived only with a kiss? One thing's for sure—Tohru won't be invisible for long!

Funeno debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app and website in May 2021, and ended it on March 21. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on April 8.



Title: Beast #6 ( Kemono no Rokuban )

Author: Kohei Nagashii

Debut Date: December 26

Summary: Fifteen years ago, indiscriminate supernatural attacks rocked Japan-prompting the government to create the Tactical Raveling Unit in the First Counter-Psychotrauma Division of the Special Measures Agency...or TR1M, for short. Their purpose? To deal with the monstrous manifestations called the Unraveled. And they're good, too... so when TR1M agent, Raveler Second Class Nika Ago, is shipped to a far-off backwater, she knows her poor performance is to blame...but what she doesn't expect is to find a hotbed of Unraveled activity, and a boy with a secret who just might be her way back into TR1M's good graces!

Nagashii launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in September 2020, and ended it in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's third and final volume in April 2021.



Source: Email correspondence