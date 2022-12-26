Final Fantasy XIV Game's Patch 6.3 Trailer Streamed

Patch launches on January 10

Square Enix began streaming a trailer on Friday for the upcoming patch 6.3 for its Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG. Patch 6.3 will launch on January 10.

Patch 6.3 will include a new main scenario quest titled "Gods Revel, Lands Tremble," a new alliance raid dungeon titled "Myths of the Realm, Part 2: Euphrosyne," a new dungeon titled "Lapis Manalis," and a new PvP arena as well as new trials, raids, side story quests, and systems.

The game crossed 27 million registered players worldwide in October. The number of registered players includes trial accounts, and accounts from Japan, North America, Europe, China, and Korea.

Patch 6.25 released for the game on October 18 with additional in-game content including new side story quests, new weapon enhancement quests, new tribal quests (Omicron), new "variant dungeons" battle content, and criterion dungeons.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 25 million registered accounts worldwide in December 2021.

Square Enix announced in February that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.