Ani-One Asia Adds Reincarnated as a Sword Anime

1st episode already available

Reincarnated as a Sword

added the first television anime ofand's) light novel series on Wednesday.

Reincarnated as a Sword premiered in Japan in October 2022 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime will have a second season. Animax Asia also began airing the anime on February 1.

Shinji Ishihira ( Fairy Tail , Log Horizon , Edens Zero ) directed the anime at at C2C . Takahiro Nagano ( Duel Masters script writer) wrote and supervised the scripts. Atsuko Saitō ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina episode animation director) designed the characters, and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

Kishida Kyōdan & The Akeboshi Rockets performed the opening theme song "Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita" (Reincarnated as a Sword). Maon Kurosaki performed the ending theme song "more＜STRONGLY."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing both the original light novels and Tomowo Maruyama 's manga adaptation in North America. The company describes the manga:

Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saves a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, becomes his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Together, the strange duo's journey has only just begun! This manga adaptation of the hit light novel series features charming artwork by manga artist Tomowo Maruyama , and is sure to be enjoyed by existing fans of the franchise as well as all-new readers who are ready for a sharp fantasy tale.