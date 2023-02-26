Sean Chiplock, Xanthe Huynh Do Not Reprise Roles in Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War Anime's English Dub

© Nihon Falcom, Hidekazu Sato, Tatsunoko Pro

The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel

Eiyū Densetsu Sen no Kiseki

Voice actorsandannounced on Twitter on February 17 that they have not reprised their roles as Rean Schwarzer and Altina Orion respectively in),'s television anime of Nihon Falcom's) game series.'s original announcement about the Englishstill lists the voice actors in their original roles.

ANN reached out to Crunchyroll but the company did not comment on the change nor did it provide ANN with the new actors who will voice those roles.

The anime premiered in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide outside Japan. It began streaming the English dub for the anime on January 20.

Hidekazu Sato ( Aquarion Logos , Basquash! , The Slayers Next ) is directing the anime. Mina Ōsawa ( The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is designing the characters. Shōji Hara ( PriPara ) is credited as the original character designer. Mao Emura is in charge of animation story verification as well as series composition along with Hideki Ryōga . Singer Chisato Akita (MIT GATHERING) is performing the opening theme song "The story so far." Nami Nakagawa (MIT GATHERING) is performing the anime's ending theme song "Proud Hero."

The anime was originally announced as a global project with the Taiwanese game company UserJoy (the developer of Falcom's works in Asia outside Japan), Funimation , content fund SYOU , and anime planning and production company NADA.

The original game series depicted the story of Rean Schwarzer in the military academy in the Erebonian Empire, but the anime has a story that centers on the western part of the Zemurian continent based on the games.

The anime itself will get a smartphone game that will launch this year. The game will feature an original story and new characters alongside story from the anime and game series.