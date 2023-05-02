Is the order a rabbit? Director Hiroyuki Hashimoto Starts Anime Studio

May is for Manga! Check out the new May releases in the guide, including SHAMAN KING FLOWERS, ELDEN RING: The Road to the Erdtree, and more!

― Banner art by catfish Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2023 Manga Guide! You may have seen one of our seasonal Anime Preview Guides, where a team of critics writes up each new anime television premiere as it airs at the beginning of a season. Now, doing...