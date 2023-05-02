News
Is the order a rabbit? Director Hiroyuki Hashimoto Starts Anime Studio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime director and animator Hiroyuki Hashimoto announced on his Twitter account on Monday that he has founded a new animation studio named Stepple. He noted that the studio only has three staff members right now, including him, and that it is not yet ready to welcome new employees, but it will grow in the future. Hashimoto is currently taking private messages from interested freelance animators and line directors.
Hashimoto is perhaps best known for his directorial work in anime. His animation director debut was with Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion in 2006, while his episode director debut was with Basquash! in 2009. His episode director credits continued with Heaven's Lost Property, Angel Beats!, Tiger & Bunny, Ben-To, Accel World, and more. His full anime directorial debut came with Is the order a rabbit? in 2014. He also directed the anime's second season in 2015, as well as subsequent entries, and then directed such anime as Magical Girl Raising Project, Classroom of the Elite, Slow Start, Laidbackers, Estab-Life: Great Escape, and Classroom of the Elite II, and is slated to direct Magical Girl Raising Project Restart. Prior to his directorial credits, he was a key animator on various Sunrise, J.C. Staff, and Madhouse projects.