Sagu Aoyama, Kintsuba's Spicy Days! Manga Ends With Next Chapter

Manga about island girls, curry launched in 2021

© Sagu Aoyama, Kintsuba, Houbunsha

Spicy Days!

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatand Kintsuba'smanga will end in the magazine's August issue on June 23.

The manga's story centers on a young girl named Stella, who was raised in the city. She visits the island of Izu Ōshima, where she meets three fifth grader girls like her named Ai, Natsumi, and Kozue. The three girls plan to open a curry shop in the island.

Aoyama and Kintsuba launched the manga in Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine in 2021. Houbunsha published the manga's second compiled book volume on January 12.

Aoyama and illustrator Tinkle 's Ro-Kyu-Bu! and Tenshi no 3P! ( Angel's 3Piece ) light novel series have both inspired anime and manga adaptations. Ro-Kyu-Bu! 's main storyline ended in 2013, and the novel series ended with its 15th volume in July 2015. The first season of the novels' anime adaptation premiered in 2011, and the second season premiered in 2013.

Tenshi no 3P! launched in 2012, and the 11th novel volume shipped in August 2018. The novels' anime adaptation premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Angel's 3Piece .