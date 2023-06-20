YOASOBI's Oshi no Ko Anime Opening Song 'Idol' Tops Apple Music Top 100: Global Chart

Song released digitally on April 12, with CD single just released on Wednesday

© Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, "OSHI NO KO" Partners

's "Idol," the opening theme song for the television anime adaptation forand'smanga, has reached #1 on's Music Top 100: Global chart as of Wednesday, June 21.

The song debuted at #1 in Billboard Japan's streaming song chart on April 19, its first week on the chart after the song debuted digitally on April 12, and only debuted as a CD single on Wednesday.

The song also holds the record in Japan for the fastest song to exceed 100 million streams, by doing so in five weeks. Similarly, it holds the record in Japan for the fastest song to exceed 200 million streams, by doing so in nine weeks.

The English version of the song ranked #1 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey (dated June 10). It is the first song originally performed in Japanese to reach the top of the Global Excl. U.S. chart. The original Japanese version reached the top 10 when it debuted six weeks earlier. The English version debuted on May 26 at number six on the chart.

The anime premiered in Japan on April 12 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . The company stated that the anime has become the streaming service's "#1 series launch in the streamer's history."

Akasaka, the manga's original author, penned the short story "45510," which served as the basis for YOASOBI 's "Idol" song.

Daisuke Hiramaki ( Selection Project ) and Chao Nekotomi ( Love is Like a Cocktail ) are directing the series at Doga Kobo . Jin Tanaka ( The Misfit of Demon King Academy ) is handling the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is designing the characters.

Queen Bee performs the ending theme song "Mephisto."

Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in April 2020. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Yen Press licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Gorou is a gynecologist and idol fan who's in shock after his favorite star, Ai, announces an impromptu hiatus. Little does Gorou realize that he's about to forge a bond with her that defies all common sense! Lies are an idol's greatest weapon in this outrageous manga from Aka Akasaka ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) and Mengo Yokoyari ( Scum's Wish ).

The manga won first place in the seventh "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2021, and also won in the Best General Manga category in the 46th annual Kodansha Manga awards last year. The series was nominated for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize last year, and has also been nominated for the 14th and 15th Manga Taisho Awards. The manga ranked at #7 on the top 20 list of manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation.