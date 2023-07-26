Crunchyroll Debuts Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Anime's English Dub

©Kafka ASAGIRI,Sango HARUKAWA/KADOKAWA/Bungo Stray Dogs Partners

dub

revealed on Tuesday that it will debut the Englishfor the fifth season of the anime based onand'smanga on Wednesday. The Englishcast, under, producer:, adaptation by, mixer, and engineer, includes:

The anime premiered on July 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs, and it describes the series:

Detective employees are caught one after another, and Kamui, the leader of Tenjin Goshui, is closing in on the Armed Detective Agency. Will the Agency survive?!

GRANRODEO performs the show's opening theme song "Kurogane no Ori" (Iron Cell), and Luck Life performs the ending theme song "Kiseki" (Trails).

The anime's fourth season premiered in Japan in January 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub .

The returning main staff for the fourth season included director Takuya Igarashi , series script supervisor and writer Yoji Enokido , character designer and chief animation director Nobuhiro Arai , and the animation studio BONES . The main cast members Yūto Uemura (Atsushi Nakajima), Mamoru Miyano (Osamu Dazai), Sumire Morohoshi (Kyōka Izumi), Kensho Ono ( Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and Kishō Taniyama (Chūya Nakahara) also returned. The same cast and staff are returning for the fifth season.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English. The manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in December 2012 and is ongoing.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)