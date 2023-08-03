Crunchyroll Adds Chainsaw Man, Spy×Family, More Titles to Ad-Supported Catalog

© Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll

announced that it added popular anime titles including, and more to its ad-supported catalog on Tuesday.

Crunchyroll users who signed up for a free user account can watch the added advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) titles for free. The titles are available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa, but Crunchyroll clarified that titles in other territories may vary.

The complete list of added AVOD titles include:

Cowboy Bebop , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Horimiya , One Piece , Kaguya-sama: Love is War , My Hero Academia , Tokyo Ghoul , and more titles are already available in Crunchyroll 's AVOD library.

Crunchyroll announced in March 2022 that it would no longer offer free ad-supported viewing starting with its spring 2022 season line-up. Crunchyroll instead requires that viewers have a subscription to access new and continuing simulcasts. The company added that the first three episodes of each title would be available for ad-supported viewing for a week after their premiere on Crunchyroll until a certain point, and subsequent episodes would be limited to subscribers.

Crunchyroll confirmed that with continuing anime, ad-supported viewing would not be available with episodes starting with the spring 2022 season, but episodes prior to the spring 2022 season would be available. The company added that it would continue to "make new content available for free with ads" and that it is "only stopping the automatic free availability of all simulcast content."

Crunchyroll previously allowed free ad-supported streaming for simulcast titles one week after an episode premiered.

Crunchryoll updated its statement regarding its AVOD policy in September 2022, stating that it "make[s] new content available for free with ads via Seasonal Samplers, launched at the beginning of each anime season." The company stated then that its AVOD content will "rotate and refresh regularly."

