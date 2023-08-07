Sega Unveils 'Sonic & Friends' 3D Animated Shorts on TikTok

Shorts feature chibi Sonic the Hedgehog characters

Sega began streaming a teaser video on TikTok for new animated shorts titled "Sonic & Friends" based on its Sonic the Hedgehog franchise on Monday. The 3DCG shorts feature Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, as well as their nemesis Dr. Eggman as chibi characters.

Image via Sega's Twitter account

Sonic Prime , Wild Brain Studios' 3D animated series, debuted last December with one 40-minute episode and seven 20-minute episodes. The show returned on Netflix on July 13.

Sonic Superstars , Sega 's new game in the franchise , will launch this fall for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC.

The game hearkens to classic 2D platforming games in the series, and features Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose as playable characters. The game has both a single player mode and a cooperative mode for up to four players.

Sega 's Sonic Frontiers game launched for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam in November 2022.