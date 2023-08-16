Crunchyroll Adds My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Anime Film

©2018 My Hero Academia The Movie Project © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha

The film was announced on Wednesday to be added to streaming on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Nordic countries, and the Caribbean. The service will stream the movie in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub.

The film opened in Japan in August 2018, and earned 500,320,000 yen (about US$4.49 million) in its first three days to rank #4 in its opening weekend. The movie has since earned more than 1.64 billion yen (about US$14.47 million) at the Japanese box office.

Funimation and TOHO hosted a world premiere of the film with English subtitles at Anime Expo in July 2018, and the English dub version of the film had a red carpet premiere in Los Angeles that September. Funimation then screened the film in the United States and Canada in September-October 2018. The film earned US$5,768,366 in the United States and Canada during its theatrical run.

Funimation describes the film:

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi is credited with the original work, character designs, and as chief supervisor. Returning staff members included director Kenji Nagasaki at BONES , scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . TOHO distributed the film in Japan. Masaki Suda performed the film's theme song "Long Hope Philia." amazarashi 's Hiromu Akita wrote and composed the piece.

Horikoshi drew the "All Might Rising" one-shot manga for the "Vol. Origin" books that were given out to the first million theatergoers in Japan. Viz Media released the 10-page manga for free in English on its website.

The franchise 's second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising , opened in Japan in December 2019. My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission opened in Japan in August 2021. The film opened in the United States in October 2021. The series is getting a fourth film.

