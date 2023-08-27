×
Getabako's Ghostbuster Osamu Manga Ends

posted on by Anita Tai
MANGA Plus simultaneously released chapters in English

Shōnen Jump+ published the final chapter of Getabako's Ghostbuster Osamu manga digitally on August 25.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Vengeful spirit is a mass of emotions that clings to this world with a grudge. In the growing modern world, vengeful spirits with various "grudges" were born, and there were also exorcists who specialized in that particular field. The wild "shitty big emotion" that the exorcist Osamu faces is... a fangirl?! She loves manga and anime, and she calms raging spirits. A gag series featuring a contemporary exorcist!

The series originally launched on Shōnen Jump+ in September 2022. The third volume shipped on July 4. The fourth and final volume is set for release on October 4 and promises bonus chapters.

Sources: Shounen Jump+, Getabako's Twitter account via Shuhei Hosono's Twitter account

