Getabako's Ghostbuster Osamu Manga Ends

Singer chelly to keep performing as reche, after working on Guilty Crown, Psycho-Pass with Supercell's ryo

― Vocalist chelly announced on Saturday that the music unit EGOIST will stop performing. The unit will hold its last live concerts in Osaka on September 23 and in Kanagawa on October 9. The unit EGOIST was initially formed as an in-story musical artist group for the anime Guilty Crown in 2011. T...