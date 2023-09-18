TubiTV Adds Black Jack 21, Monsuno, Treasure Island Anime

All 3 titles stream in completion on the service

Black Jack 21 ran from April to September 2006 on YTV and had 17 episodes.

The 62-episode television anime adaptation of Osamu Tezuka 's Black Jack manga aired from 2004-2006. The now-defunct streaming and crowdfunding platform Anime Sols funded and released the first 26 episodes on DVD with English subtitles. Crunchyroll streamed the first 28 episodes with English subtitles. Amazon Prime streamed the anime in August 2018 with a new dub .

Monsuno premiered on TV Tokyo in October 2012. The series premiered in the U.S. on the Nicktoons channel in February 2012. The 52-episode action series centers around "re-awakened Monster DNA that finds its way into the unsuspecting hands of adventure-seeking boys." Jakks Pacific , Dentsu Entertainment USA , FremantleMedia Enterprises , and The Topps Company collaborated on the project

Yoshiaki Okumura ( Antique Bakery , Elementhunters ) directed the anime at Larx Entertainment . Yuichiro Hayashi ( PES: Peace Eco Smile , Sōten Kōro ) designed the characters and Shinnosuke ( Blue Exorcist , Sorcerous Stabber Orphen ) composed the music.

Treasure Island is Osamu Dezaki 's 1978 classic anime series based on Robert Louis Stevenson 's classic novel. Discotek Media released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in March. The release featured all 26 episodes in 1080p with Japanese audio with English subtitles.



