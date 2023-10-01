News
Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Real Estate Manga Ends in October
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Manga's final compiled volume ships on November 27
The November issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine announced on Thursday that Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Real Estate (RPG Fudōsan) manga will end in the magazine's December issue on October 27. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume will ship on November 27.
The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on the AT-X channel in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
Kenmotsu began serializing the manga in Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine in July 2018, and Houbunsha published the fifth print volume on February 27.
The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.
Source: Manga Time Kirara Charat November issue