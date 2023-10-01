Chiyo Kenmotsu's RPG Real Estate Manga Ends in October

Manga's final compiled volume ships on November 27

© Chiyo Kenmotsu, Houbunsha

The November issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that'smanga will end in the magazine's December issue on October 27. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume will ship on November 27.

Kenmotsu began serializing the manga in Manga Time Kirara Charat magazine in July 2018, and Houbunsha published the fifth print volume on February 27.

The four-panel manga follows Kotone, a mage who ends up working at a real estate agency in a fantasy world. Kotone helps various clients, from a necromancer to a guild receptionist raising a pegasus, find a place to call home.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on the AT-X channel in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

