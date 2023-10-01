The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Ending Theme

New season debuts on October 6

Kadokawa revealed the second promotional video on Sunday for the The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 television anime.

© AnekoYusagi_Seira Minami/KADOKAWA/Shield Hero S3 Project

The season will premiere on October 6 at 9:00 p.m. JST on AT-X before airing on other stations. Crunchyroll will stream the series starting on October 6. The season's new cast members include:

MADKID performs the third season's opening theme song "SIN." Chiai Fujikawa performs the ending theme song "Suki ni Natte wa Ikenai Riyū" (The Reason I Cannot Love You). Both artists return from both previous seasons of the anime.

Hitoshi Haga , who storyboarded five episodes and directed four episodes from the anime's first season, is the third season's new director. He is the series' third director after Takao Abo from the first season and Masato Jinbo from the second season. Keigo Koyanagi continues to write and supervise the series' scripts. Kevin Penkin also returns for the music, and Kinema Citrus returns for animation production. Franziska van Wulfen and Sana Komatsu join Masahiro Suwa on designing the characters, and the previous seasons' chief animation director Kōta Sera is now credited for collaborating on the designs.

The Rising of The Shield Hero anime series premiered with a two-hour special in January 2019 and ran for 25 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The Rising of the Shield Hero 2 premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll again streamed the anime as it aired.

One Peace Books is releasing the original novel series and Aiya Kyu 's manga adaptation in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.