Lovely Muco's Takayuki Mizushina Launches New Manga About Cat Owner

Manga centers on new cat owner An

Tsukitate! Omo-chan

Manga creatorlaunched a new manga titledin's Coro Coro Online manga website on Tuesday.

The manga centers on An, a child who longs to have a pet cat or dog, but is sure her family would not allow it. When she is told by a monk that her wish would be granted if she prayed to a temple, she immediately finds a stray cat abandoned in a box.

Mizushina launched the Kiri Moya Biyori (Clear Skies for Kiri and Moya) in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in July 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume on April 21.

Mizushina ended the Itoshi no Muco ( Lovely Muco! or Lovely Muuuuuuuco! ) manga in 2020. Mizushina launched the manga in Evening in 2011. Mizushina launched a new Itoshi no Muco manga titled Daisuki! Itoshi no Muco in Kodansha 's Comic Days app on September 10 last month.

The manga inspired three seasons of the Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco anime shorts on Fuji TV . The first season ran for 21 episodes from July to December 2013, the second season ran for 22 episodes from April to October 2014, and the third season ran for 25 episodes from October 2015 to March 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the third season as it aired in Japan. Takenori Mihara helmed the first two seasons at Doga Kobo .

