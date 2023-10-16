News
Keigo Shinzō's Hirayasumi Manga Goes on Hiatus Until Next Year
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Viz Media licensed the manga and will begin releasing it in summer 2024. Viz Media describes the manga:
After forging an unlikely friendship with a grumpy granny, easygoing Hiroto inherits her house. But when his cousin, a struggling art student, moves in, Hiroto finds his once-chill life tested.
Shinzō launched the manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in April 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on August 30. The manga was nominated for the 15th Manga Taisho awards in January 2022, ranked #18 in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in December 2022, and was nominated for the 27th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in February earlier this year.
Denpa has also licensed Shinzō's Holiday Junction collection of short manga. The book contains seven one-shot manga. Shogakukan shipped the book in Japan in July 2016.
Source: Keigo Shinzō's Twitter account