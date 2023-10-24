Precure All Stars F Anime Film Sets Franchise Record for Highest Ticket Sales

© 2023 映画プリキュアオールスターズＦ製作委員会

Precure All Stars

revealed on Tuesday that, the 20th anniversary film in thecrossover anime film series, has sold 1.08 million tickets as of Sunday, October 22, its 38th day at the Japanese box office. The film has overtaken the 2010 film(with 1.073 million tickets sold) to become the highest-selling film in thein terms of strict ticket sales.

The film previously became the highest-earning film in the franchise in its 25th day in the Japanese box office, but had not yet overtaken the 2010 film's ticket sales at that time. (Tickets have since become more expensive, which accounts for the difference.) The previous highest-earning film in the franchise was the 2018 film Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

The film opened on September 15, and features all 77 Precure magical girls, from the franchise 's first installment in Futari wa Pretty Cure , to the latest ongoing installment Soaring Sky! Precure ( Hirogaru Sky! Precure ).

The film sold about 357,000 tickets to earn 437,456,060 yen (about US$2.93 million) at the Japanese box office in its opening three-day weekend. This is the highest opening weekend box office for the Precure franchise .

Maaya Sakamoto and Atsumi Tanezaki play characters that were newly created for the film. Sakamoto plays Cure Supreme/Prim, while Tanezaki plays Pūka.

The last time that the film series gathered characters from the entire franchise 's history was 2018's Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories .

A new Precure film will open in 2024.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web