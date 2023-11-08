G-VIS Announces Plans for 3DCG Anime Made With Generative AI

AI Anime Studio G-VIS announced on Tuesday that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Skyland Ventures through the series Pre-seed, and will produce the short anime titled World Maker , using 3DCG and generation AI technology. The short anime will stream on TikTok and YouTube in January.

The anime will follow a girl who connects with the universe at a point when scientific theory and magic trajectory intersect.

G-VIS will use 3DCG and AI generation technology to produce the anime quickly, hoping to reduce burden and time costs while maintaining quality. Starting this month, the studio will distribute short anime dance videos and music videos with the aim to secure viewers and improve the animation quality. Its goal is to streamline AI anime production to increase viewership and familiarity.

Representative director and CEO Sōya Nakamura established G-VIS in September.

The short anime has no relation to World Maker, the storyboarding app service for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ imprint.

Sources: Gamebiz, press release via Yaraon